'That's going to be expensive!' - Bryan Mbeumo available for 'the right price' as Thomas Frank admits Brentford could lose star forward amid Arsenal, Liverpool & Tottenham interest
Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Bryan Mbeumo can leave for "the right price" but he is going to be "expensive" amid links with Arsenal and more.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbeumo can leave for "right place"
- Frank says he will be "expensive"
- Linked with Arsenal, Liverpool & more