Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak on the move? Newcastle set for 'difficult summer' as Eddie Howe hints at key sales

Bruno GuimaraesEddie HoweTransfersNewcastlePremier LeagueAlexander IsakMarkus Isaksen

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak could be sold off as Eddie Howe braces up for a "difficult summer" and hints at key player sales.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Isak is being reportedly monitored by Arsenal and Tottenham
  • PSG are a long-time admirer of Guimaraes
  • Howe could lose both superstars in the summer

Editors' Picks