Bruno Fernandes' staggering new Man Utd contract demands revealed as 'disillusioned' captain considers his future

While financial terms are a significant hurdle, the identity of the next permanent manager is equally pivotal to the playmaker's decision-making process. The Red Devils are currently under the stewardship of Carrick, who took charge on an interim basis following earlier managerial upheaval. While The Mirror suggests that Fernandes has been impressed by the impact Carrick has made during his temporary tenure, the captain requires concrete assurances regarding the long-term leadership of the team.

The 31-year-old is reportedly willing to wait until the end of the season to assess the landscape before committing his future to the club. The report highlights that he wants to see exactly who the permanent successor will be and what direction the club intends to take. This hesitation underlines the fragility of his current commitment; without a clear project that guarantees stability and competitiveness, the financial offer alone may not be enough to secure his signature. Other clubs are reportedly ready to "inundate" him with offers should he signal his intent to leave.

