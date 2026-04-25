Revealed: How Bruno Fernandes' wife Ana convinced him to snub Saudi millions & stay at Man Utd

Appearing on The Wayne Rooney Show for BBC Sport, the midfielder explained that his decision was rooted in a desire to fulfil his sporting ambitions rather than seeking the highest possible salary. He noted that his family's values align with his own, prioritising professional success and the happiness of their children over extreme wealth.

Reflecting on the motivations behind his U-turn and the talks with his partner, Fernandes said: "I stayed because I thought I still had something that I can give back to the club. Obviously the Saudi situation, with the money... there was a lot. The good thing I have in my family is that my wife is pretty down to earth like me. We're very aware that we don't want to be the richest person in the world. We just want to be the ones that have achieved the dreams they had and live a good life with their kids and trying to be as successful as possible."