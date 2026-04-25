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Revealed: How Bruno Fernandes' wife Ana convinced him to snub Saudi millions & stay at Man Utd
Loyalty over luxury
Fernandes has been frequently linked with a move to the Middle East as the Saudi Pro League targeted several high-profile European stars. Despite the staggering financial packages on offer, the 31-year-old chose to stay and has been a revelation under interim head coach Michael Carrick. Indeed, the captain has been instrumental in United’s climb to third place, contributing eight goals and a remarkable 19 assists to put the club on the verge of Champions League qualification.
A grounded family perspective
Appearing on The Wayne Rooney Show for BBC Sport, the midfielder explained that his decision was rooted in a desire to fulfil his sporting ambitions rather than seeking the highest possible salary. He noted that his family's values align with his own, prioritising professional success and the happiness of their children over extreme wealth.
Reflecting on the motivations behind his U-turn and the talks with his partner, Fernandes said: "I stayed because I thought I still had something that I can give back to the club. Obviously the Saudi situation, with the money... there was a lot. The good thing I have in my family is that my wife is pretty down to earth like me. We're very aware that we don't want to be the richest person in the world. We just want to be the ones that have achieved the dreams they had and live a good life with their kids and trying to be as successful as possible."
Chasing the dream
The conversation proved to be a turning point, reaffirming his commitment to the Premier League giants during a period of significant transition for the club. Fernandes realised that his journey at Old Trafford was unfinished and that his wife fully supported his competitive drive.
Revealing the specific question that solidified his choice to remain in Manchester, the Portugal international added: "The words of my wife were like, 'have you achieved your dreams? Have you achieved everything you wanted?' And that small thing she said made me understand that she's on the same page as me. Let's keep trying and see where this takes me."
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Securing elite European status
United host Brentford at Old Trafford this Monday knowing a victory would all but secure their return to the Champions League for next season. With only five matches remaining, the Red Devils are in a commanding position to finish in the top five following a highly consistent run of form. The captain's presence remains vital as the club looks to consolidate their progress and build a squad capable of challenging for major honours next term.