Watch out, Michael Carrick! Wayne Rooney warns Man Utd boss of impending Bruno Fernandes 'explosion' as struggles continue

Speaking to United Stand, Rooney expressed serious concerns about the Portuguese midfielder's current mindset. The former United striker believes the relentless pressure on the captain is creating a highly volatile situation.

"He’s fed up. I genuinely think he looks like ‘oh here we go again’," Rooney stated. "It’s the same thing and there’s only so many times, although he’s getting personal recognition for his performances, assists and carrying the team, but then sometimes you need taking out of that position."

Rooney stressed that Fernandes will not shy away from confronting the management if the current slump persists. "You can’t take yourself out but you need taking out of that role just to breathe again because I feel like now you can see it building, there’s going to be an explosion with him if this carries on," he added. "He’s not scared to come out and voice his opinion so there is going to be that explosion if this carries on the way it’s going."



