Soham Mukherjee

Bruno Fernandes' final game?! Man Utd captain 'ready' for FA Cup final to be his 'swansong' after dropping transfer bombshell - as Portuguese midfielder is tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly "ready" for the FA Cup final to be his final game for Manchester United amid links with Saudi Arabia.

  • Fernandes might leave OT
  • FA Cup final could be his 'swansong'
  • Middle East emerges as possible destination
