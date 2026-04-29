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Bruno Fernandes 'seeks assurances' over Man Utd's ambition ahead of summer transfer window
Man Utd desperate to keep star man
Old Trafford officials have made it clear to Fernaandes that he is a vital part of their plans. Despite turning 32 in September, Fernandes remains the team's most influential figure and a frontrunner for the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards. However, the power is not entirely in United's hands. Fernandes has a €65m (£56.3m) release clause in his contract that is thought to be active until the first half of July. While his deal runs until 2027 with an option for a further year, his desire for top-level success remains the primary factor in his decision-making.
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Fernandes demands elite ambition
According to The Telegraph, Fernandes has made clear his desire to win the Premier League and Champions League and sources close to the player believe he wants reassurances about United’s ambitions. Having spent six years at the club without a serious title tilt, the midfielder is wary of spending his final peak years in a side that is merely battling for a top-four finish. He has previously sought similar assurances before signing extensions in 2022 and 2024, only to be met with underwhelming recruitment drives.
Midfield overhaul top of the agenda
United revamped their attack last summer and the focus in this window is on overhauling central midfield and building stronger foundations that they hope will help inspire Fernandes to even greater heights. With Casemiro expected to depart and uncertainty surrounding the permanent future of Manuel Ugarte, the club could be in the market for as many as three new midfielders to provide the defensive solidity Fernandes craves. Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni are top of the shortlist for the No.6 position, while Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is also among a number of other midfielders of interest.
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A marvel still at his peak
Despite his age, Fernandes shows no signs of physical decline. He recently returned from a hamstring injury in just 17 days, a recovery time that apparently stunned medical staff. Statistically, he remains at the very top of the European game and claimed his 19th Premier League assist of the season in Monday’s 2-1 win over Brentford. Indeed, if he makes two more in United’s final four league matches he will eclipse Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s joint record of 20 in a season.