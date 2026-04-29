Bruno Fernandes 'seeks assurances' over Man Utd's ambition ahead of summer transfer window

Old Trafford officials have made it clear to Fernaandes that he is a vital part of their plans. Despite turning 32 in September, Fernandes remains the team's most influential figure and a frontrunner for the PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards. However, the power is not entirely in United's hands. Fernandes has a €65m (£56.3m) release clause in his contract that is thought to be active until the first half of July. While his deal runs until 2027 with an option for a further year, his desire for top-level success remains the primary factor in his decision-making.