Bruno Fernandes inherits Kevin De Bruyne’s crown! Man Utd captain billed as ‘best central midfielder in the Premier League’ after another masterclass against Chelsea

Former Bayern Munich and United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes that Fernandes has officially surpassed Kevin De Bruyne to become the premier creative force in English football. Following the Red Devils' crucial win at Stamford Bridge, Hargreaves suggested that the standards set by the Manchester City legend have now been met and exceeded by the United captain.

”Bruno Fernandes, he will be up for player of the year this season, he just creates big moments,” Hargreaves told TNT Sports. ”He was the architect today, best player on the pitch by a mile and obviously with Cunha finishing up, it feels like Champions League football is coming back to Manchester United. He is the best central midfielder in the Premier League. Kevin de Bruyne was the best for a while but it is Bruno right now. Right now I think he is the best player in the Premier League, it depends, he has had the best performance over the whole season.”