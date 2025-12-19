Bruno Fernandes criticism blasted as 'lazy' by ex-Man Utd star as Red Devils captain compared to Cristiano Ronaldo over doubters

In an interview with BOYLE Sports, Saha - who represented United between 2004 and 2008, winning four major honours - said: “Bruno Fernandes is always showing the tempo, showing the commitment, and showing class on a regular basis.

“The kind of criticism this guy has been under just amazes me, it's a very cheap way to comment on football sometimes, just by claiming people should do this or do that.

“Comparisons between Fernandes and Roy Keane are understandable because he is the focal point of this team. We also saw that with Cristiano Ronaldo. They get criticism because of it, it’s the lazy way to just comment on the focal point. Now we can see that the structure [at United] is better, he is thriving.

“That's why I think when you look at Bruno's contribution, it's just enormous, and it's not just about the numbers. It's his running, his intensity, and his capacity to sometimes show rage in his own way.”