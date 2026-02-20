Getty
Brother of teenage Man Utd star Shea Lacey charged with attempted murder after shooting of man in Merseyside
Former footballer charged with attempted murder
Merseyside Police said that Lacey, 32, had been charged with attempted murder along with John Jones, 35, John Hughes, 31, and Bernard Flynn, 61. They are also charged with conspiracy to murder, possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life, section 18 grievous bodily harm and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. They are due to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens Adult Remand Court later.
Career derailed by drugs ban
Lacey played for Accrington Stanley, Barrow and Altrincham among other clubs, having also spent time at the academies of Liverpool and United. His career was derailed when he failed a drugs test in 2017 while at Accrington Stanley. He was banned for 14 months by the FA and subsequently sacked by the club. He resumed his career with Southport and last played for Flint Town in 2023. He became a professional boxer in 2021, winning all 10 of his bouts.
Police searching for more information
According to the BBC, the charges relate to the shooting in which a man was seriously injured in the leg on November 28. Detective Inspector Chris Clark from the firearms investigation team said: "These coordinated warrants were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, and all four men will appear in court today.
"Our work continues, so I would ask that people who have yet to come forward still do so. Please do not assume that we already hold information. Our team will make that assessment, and will take the appropriate action. Whether you have a first-hand account, dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other footage, come forward."
Youngest brother Shea has three United appearances
Paddy is the eldest of three brothers who all became professional footballers although Shea, 18, is set to be the most successful. He made his first team debut for United against Aston Villa in December as an 85th-minute substitute. He was inches away from scoring his first goal in United's 2-2 draw at Burnley in January when he hit the crossbar. His last match for the first team was in the FA Cup third round against Brighton, when he was sent off for two bookings.
The middle brother, Luis, plays for non-league side Macclesfield who staged the biggest shock in FA Cup history when they knocked out holders Crystal Palace in the third round in January.
