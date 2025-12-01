Brits Abroad: Harry Kane gives up Bayern Munich spotlight to Luis Diaz as Trent Alexander-Arnold flatters to deceive in a Real Madrid shirt once again

Is it time to panic?! Harry Kane failed to find the back of the net for the second game in a row on Saturday as Bayern Munich ground out a dramatic 3-1 win over St Pauli in the Bundesliga. Kane played the full 90 minutes, but it was another subdued display from the England captain, who also failed to spark into life during Bayern's 3-1 Champions League defeat at Arsenal in midweek.

Kane has scored only twice in his last seven games across those two competitions, well short of the standards he set earlier in the season. But the reality is, they were never going to be maintained across the entire campaign. Last term, Bayern suffered whenever Kane was slightly off his game, but the pressure on his shoulders is no longer so extreme. Natural dips in form are excusable because the Bundesliga leaders have more firepower elsewhere to hurt the opposition.

Luis Diaz has been especially impressive during this quiet period for Kane. The former Liverpool winger is making a case for the title of best value signing of the summer, and notched two more goal involvements against St Pauli, taking his overall tally for the season to 18 in 19 appearances.

St Pauli grabbed a surprise lead at Allianz Arena inside six minutes, and Bayern didn't find an equaliser until moments before the half-time whistle, when Diaz somehow produced a prodded assist for Raphael Guerreiro despite losing his footing in the box. The hosts laid siege to the St Pauli penalty area thereafter, but struggled to find a way through their stubborn rear-guard.

A magical or superhuman moment was needed, and Diaz delivered in the third minute of stoppage time, busting a gut to get in behind enemy lines and head home a teasing Joshua Kimmich cross. Nicolas Jackson then added a third for good measure, but this was Diaz's night. Kane won't mind if the Colombian overshadows him as long as Bayern keep marching towards back-to-back Bundesliga successes, with Kompany's side now holding a healthy eight-point cushion over second-place RB Leipzig.