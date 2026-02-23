Brits Abroad: Insatiable Harry Kane puts Bayern Munich in sight of more glory as Ivan Toney threatens to take Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Golden Boot and Raheem Sterling finally returns to action

Bayern Munich took a huge step towards retaining their Bundesliga crown on Saturday by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 at the Allianz Arena, with Harry Kane at the double after Aleksandar Pavlovic's opener. Eintracht scored two late goals in a nervy finale, but Bayern held on to move eight points clear at the Bundesliga summit, capitalising on Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig later that day.

It was another ruthless performance from Kane, who is up to a staggering 43 goals from just 36 appearances in all competitions this season, with 28 of those coming in the Bundesliga. Only a fool would bet against the England striker breaking Robert Lewandowski's single-season goals record of 41, with 11 games still to play for Vincent Kompany's side, especially when looking at the quality of his second goal against Eintracht.

Kane turned quickly 25 yards from goal before curling an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner of the net with unerring accuracy; the ball was quite literally goal-bound from the moment it left his foot. It was a breath-taking moment from a player brimming with confidence, and thriving in a role that allows him to be both a goal machine and playmaker for Kompany's irresistible Bayern. Almost every promising attack goes through Kane and he's also doing his bit defensively, much to the delight of his manager.

"Harry is incredibly smart. Of course, he has his specific role when it comes to defending. But when we have possession, it's 50 percent coaching and 50 percent simply trusting the player to do the right thing," Kompany said after the game. "I used to be a defender and often played against Harry, but I never saw these qualities because he was always on the highest line. And that was actually quite easy for me to defend against – but don't tell Harry that!"

Dortmund will have been shaking in their boots watching Kane's latest display ahead of next weekend's Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park. On current form, it's difficult to see how they can stop him or Bayern wrapping up the title race once and for all.