Brits Abroad: Harry Kane mercilessly mocked as Bayern Munich's unbeaten run ends but Ethan Nwaneri enjoys dream Marseille debut and Jobe Bellingham shines for Dortmund

Arsenal didn't plan to send Ethan Nwaneri out on loan heading into the January transfer window. An offer from Marseille and the chance to work with such a unique coach like Roberto De Zerbi forced the Gunners into a rethink, and it's decision that may well benefit all parties in the long run, even if the north Londoners could have done with his firepower over the weekend.

While Arsenal failed to lay much of a glove on Manchester United in a 3-2 defeat at the Emirates, Nwaneri had his feet up after playing a starring role in Marseille's 3-1 win over now-dethroned Ligue 1 leaders Lens. The 18-year-old was given the nod on the right flank ahead of Mason Greenwood, the first sign that De Zerbi has immediate trust in the loanee, and he repaid the Italian's faith with their second goal of the game. Nwaneri picked up possession on the halfway line and quickly made a dart towards goal, eventually cutting back onto his stronger left foot and curling a low effort past goalkeeper Robin Risser.

In his post-match press conference, De Zerbi made his point clear - if you're good enough to play for Marseille, as Nwaneri seemingly is, you will get chances. "In my team, there is no hierarchy because the only one who decides is me," he said. "As long as I'm here, it's either me who decides or Roberto. There are no problems with people. Greenwood needed a rest, he told me. Nwaneri and [Quinten] Timber are very strong players, they don't need to train much."

Meanwhile, Marseille president Pablo Longoria has told the Daily Telegraph what he expects from Nwaneri, but admitted they are not expecting to keep the Arsenal youngster. "From Ethan, we expect joy. Shared joy," he said. "Because with a young diamond, a super talent like this, the most important thing is that he will be free mentally. So, this is joy. To create the right environment for him to perform and enjoy football.

"Let's say a very clear thing - an option to buy is unrealistic. He's one of the main assets for the future of Arsenal. The value for us is his talent and his sporting performances. For Arsenal it's contributing to the gameplay, and for the player a step in growing up and being coached by Roberto."