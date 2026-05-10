Brentford boss 'baffled' by refereeing decisions as Man City ride their luck in vital victory

The biggest talking point arrived in the 71st minute with the game still delicately poised at 1-0. Kevin Schade went down under a challenge from Matheus Nunes, but referee Michael Salisbury waved away the protests, and VAR James Bell chose not to intervene. The decision left the Brentford bench stunned as they missed the chance to level the scoring during a period of sustained pressure.

"I thought Kevin Schade's one in the second half was a penalty. So that was really disappointing," Andrews told Sky Sports. He later said in his press conference: "In what world he goes down unless there's contact is beyond me. Because there's a goal to get us back to 1-1. That's the one that I'm struggling to comprehend. The comment I heard was 'not enough contact'. But someone who is as quick as Kevin Schade, with his eyes on goal, I'm not sure how much contact he [the referee] is looking for. Especially with how quick Kev is and the nature of it."