Aditya Gokhale

'F***ing disgrace' - Brentford players in furious tunnel bust-up with referee after Kai Havertz escaped red in Arsenal win

Kai HavertzArsenalArsenal vs BrentfordBrentfordPremier League

Brentford players reportedly squared up with the referee in the tunnel after they lost 2-1 to Arsenal on Saturday thanks to a Kai Havertz winner.

  • Arsenal beat Brentford with late Havertz goal
  • Brentford believe German should have been sent off
  • Players reportedly confronted referee in tunnel

