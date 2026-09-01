Brazilian police raid top-flight footballer's home in major drugs and arms trafficking probe

Police carried out searches at Correa's home in the upscale Barra da Tijuca district as well as Vasco's training ground in Rio de Janeiro. According to a report by the Associated Press, the large-scale operation codenamed "the troop" mobilised roughly 100 officers to execute four arrest warrants and 15 search warrants. Alongside the 30-year-old forward, Vila Nova right-back Hayner Cordeiro is also under investigation.