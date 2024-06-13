Brazil player ratings vs USMNT: Rodrygo shines but Dorival gets tactics wrong in Copa America warmup draw

Real Madrid's Rodrygo turned in an attacking clinic to cover up a tepid Selecao showing

Rodrygo showed just how effective he can be, but Brazil were otherwise unconvincing in a 1-1 draw with the USMNT in a Copa America warmup friendly.

The Real Madrid star bagged the Selecao's only goal, rather masking the loose performance around him - best encapsulated by the lack of incisive attacking edge when Endrick sat on the bench.

The USMNT had the best chance early on, Yunus Musah cranking a shot off the bar inside five minutes. Rodrygo opened the scoring, firing into the bottom corner after a defensive collapse from the hosts.

But the USMNT responded, with Christian Pulisic smashing a free-kick into the bottom corner. Brazil created more after the break. Rodrygo put an acrobatic bicycle kick wide. Endrick almost scored within seconds of entering the fray after surging through on goal. Pulisic could have made it 2-1, but fired right at the keeper from 10 yards out.

Rodrygo came close again soon after, beating his man before being denied by a fine reaction stop from Turner. And despite waves of pressure, the USMNT managed to keep Brazil at arm's length, the visitors settling for a slightly disappointing tie in their final Copa America warmup effort.

