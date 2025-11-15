Brazil Casemiro Estevao GabrielGetty/GOAL
Tom Ritchie

Brazil player ratings vs Senegal: Casemiro's turned into prime Neymar! Man Utd star produces moment of magic as Estevao shines but Arsenal will be FUMING after Gabriel injury blow

Stunning first-half goals from Casemiro and Estevao capped a rampant display from Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side in a 2-0 win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium. The Chelsea youngster opened the scoring with a curled effort, before the veteran midfielder doubled the lead with a delectable touch and finish. However, there was bad news for the Gunners fans in attendance, as Gabriel limped off on the hour with what looked like a serious injury.

The Selecao set a fierce pace to the proceedings, with Edouard Mendy's goal under almost constant assault. Matheus Cunha clipped the outside of the post and saw a headed effort cannon off the bar before Chelsea winger Estevao latched onto a Rodrygo through ball and curled a left-footed finish past Edouard Mendy and into the net after 28 minutes.

Brazil doubled their lead just eight minutes later as a training ground routine saw Casemiro peel off to the back post, calmly control the ball and then bend a delicious shot into the far corner. Senegal did threaten a response, with Ederson drawn into a save by Ismaila Sarr, while the former Manchester City goalkeeper had a fright at the start of the second period, lingering on the ball to allow substitute Nicolas Jackson to charge down his pass - Iliman Ndiaye really should've scored.

Unable to maintain their punishing pace of the opening 15 minutes, Brazil were increasingly content to sit back, allowing their opponents more than their fair share of the ball. Indeed, the Selecao comfortably saw out the game to end the African nation's 10-game unbeaten run, but not before Arsenal's metronomic centre-back Gabriel hobbled off with what looked to be a groin problem, an injury that will no doubt infuriate Mikel Arteta.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ederson (6/10):

    His first start under Ancelotti. Made a few smart saves but his dithering on the ball almost gave up a goal. Will likely be Alisson's understudy for the World Cup.

    Eder Militao (8/10):

    Made a crucial block to deny Sadio Mane at the end of the first half. Out of position at right-back, but slotted in alongside Marquinhos after Gabriel's injury. 

    Marquinhos (7/10):

    Unflappable as always. While other defenders produced more memorable interventions, he was rarely caught out of position. 

    Gabriel (7/10):

    A typically physical and assured performance until the injury blow ended his evening in the 64th minute. Arsenal fans will be nervous.

    Alex Sandro (7/10):

    Defended well and provided an outlet in possession. A fine performance from the 34-year-old.

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (8/10):

    Twice set up Cunha in the opening moments just for the United man to hit the frame of the goal. Broke forward without eschewing his defensive duties. A complete performance by a complete player.

    Casemiro (8/10):

    Screened his defenders well, calm in possession and took his goal beautifully.

    Estevao (8/10):

    Drifted about the pitch to devastating effect, doubling up with Rodrygo and Vini to create overloads. Raced onto the ball and curled a beautiful finish past Mendy. A real superstar in the making.

    Attack

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    Denied a certain goal by a last-ditch Koulibaly tackle. As Brazil's tempo dropped, he became less influential but he still ran his socks off. 

    Matheus Cunha (6/10):

    Will wonder how he came away without a goal. Got himself in good positions but narrowly missed two massive chances in the opening 15 minutes.

    Rodrygo (7/10):

    Looked like a man that wanted to prove a point to his club manager. Perhaps his lack of starts at Real Madrid was the reason he faded somewhat in the second half. 

    Subs & Manager

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    Came into the game as Brazil lost their urgency. 

    Wesley (6/10):

    Made one crucial interception from a dangerous cross. 

    Lucas Paqueta (N/A):

    Entered the game in the 83rd minute. No time to make any real impact.

    Luiz Henrique (N/A):

    A late introduction, next to no time for him to shine. 

    Fabricio Bruno (N/A):

    Last-minute sub.

    Caio Henrique (N/A):

    On for the final knockings.

    Carlo Ancelotti (8/10):

    Without a doubt the best performance under his management. His side played on the front foot for the first 45 minutes and essentially got the job done, with minimal threat to their goal. 