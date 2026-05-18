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Cafu claims Neymar was 'alone' for too long and names the two stars who must lead Brazil at 2026 World Cup
Neymar shouldered too much responsibility
Neymar has been the undisputed poster boy of Brazilian football since his debut in 2010, but Cafu believes the country has failed to protect its biggest asset.
While previous generations featured a galaxy of stars capable of deciding games, the former Roma and AC Milan defender feels Neymar has often been forced to carry the weight of the nation entirely on his shoulders.
The legendary captain, who remains the last Brazilian to lift the World Cup trophy in 2002, admitted he has discussed the situation with his former team-mates. "I spoke to Roberto Carlos and said: 'What a shame that this boy is alone,'" Cafu revealed to ESPN. "He spent 15 years with the obligation to do everything, and doing it alone is no use. When you talk about the national team, you have to share the responsibilities."
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The contrast with the 2002 world champions
Cafu highlighted the structural difference between the current setup and the balanced squad that triumphed in Japan and South Korea. In 2002, the Selecao boasted a legendary 'Three R' attack of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, ensuring that brilliance was never a solo endeavour. This collective strength meant that the team did not rely on a single individual to perform miracles every matchday.
"In 2002 we didn't repeat the best player on the pitch even once," Cafu explained. "If Neymar had the support we had in 2002, he wouldn't need to be the best on the pitch every time. Unfortunately, we have had Neymar alone for a long time and we threw everything on top of him."
This lack of support has seen Neymar fall short in three consecutive World Cups, twice reaching the quarter-finals and once the semi-finals.
Choosing the leaders for the 2026 World Cup
Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup in North America, Cafu identified the players he believes should take over the leadership mantle, regardless of whether Neymar is fit or selected.
"I see Casemiro and Marquinhos as good leaders, the way they position themselves on the pitch, how they talk to the referee, the way they talk to the players," Cafu stated. "I see these two as the two great leaders of the Brazilian national team today."
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Road to World Cup Glory
Under the leadership of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil will head into the World Cup aiming to secure a record-extending sixth title - their first since 2002. Brazil have been drawn into Group C alongside Morocco national football team, Haiti national football team, and Scotland national football team.
Ahead of the tournament in North America, Vinícius Junior and Co. are scheduled to play two international friendlies against Panama and Egypt.