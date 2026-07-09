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'F*ck that, he has to score!' - Brazil legend brutally slams Vinicius Jr and Endrick for Norway defeat and says Carlo Ancelotti's contract must be ripped up after World Cup exit
Heavy criticism of Endrick's mistake
The young star Endrick was the target of Romario's sharp tongue. The 19-year-old had a clear opportunity to tie the game in the 13th minute of the second half, after receiving an assist from Vinícius Junior, but ended up shooting wide. The justification that the player's youth would explain the mistake was not accepted by the Brazilian legend.
"A lot of people are saying: 'Ah, but he's young'. F*ck that he's young, he has to score the damn goal. Young, mediocre, old, f*ck it," the legend stated on Romario TV. "If he's there, he has the responsibility to score, there's no way around it. Endrick's missed goal was his own fault. When he gets there, he has to concentrate to score, because it's the decisive ball, the one that will define a game. I like him, I think he'll be a player who will bring us happiness, but [on Sunday], he was terrible."
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Romario demands Ancelotti's immediate departure
The former striker and national idol did not contain his fury when analysing the performance of the Brazilian national team under the command of Ancelotti in the United States. For the Romario, the defeat to Norway was an unforgivable disgrace that should result in the immediate termination of the Italian coach's contract with the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), regardless of the termination clauses.
The eternal number 11 made it clear that the continuation of the project is unfeasible after the failure in the World Cup. "There's no way Ancelotti can continue being the coach of the Brazilian national team after this fiasco, this shame he caused [against Norway]. I would tear up that contract and tell him to sue me," Romario exclaimed.
Vinícius Junior's lack of leadership demanded
Not even Vinícius escaped Romario's observations. Romario questioned the team's hierarchy at the moment of a penalty missed by Bruno Guimaraes in the first half of the match. For him, the Madrid striker should have taken the penalty himself, ignoring the pre-established order of the coaching staff if he felt he should take it.
“I heard and read, regarding the penalty, that Bruno Guimaraes did better than him, that Bruno takes penalties better, that's why the order was for him to take it. Everything's fine, very cool, he respected the coach's order,” commented Romario, before raising his voice about the leadership role. “But, brother, you have to have attitude. Vini Jr. is the protagonist, he's the best we have in the national team. Take the damn ball, take the penalty and it's solved.”
- AFP
Uncertain future for the national team
Despite the popular clamor and criticism from idols like Romario, the future of the national team's coaching staff remains under debate behind the scenes at the CBF. While some defend keeping Ancelotti for the 2030 cycle, the pressure for renewal after the “humiliating defeat” against Norway puts the Italian's work under intense scrutiny.
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