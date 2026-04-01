AFP
Brazil legend Ronaldinho to release World Cup-inspired album through new music label
A new stage for the Joga Bonito king
Widely regarded as one of the most creative players to ever lace up a pair of boots, Ronaldinho is now looking to translate that flair into the music business. Headquartered in Miami, Tu Musica aims to bridge the gap between different cultures and markets, providing a professional platform for music creation and global distribution, as reported by Billboard.
The 2002 World Cup winner revealed that this move is a natural progression for him, given his lifelong passion for rhythm and melody. “Music has always been a big part of my life. It’s been with me during the most important moments, on and off the pitch,” Ronaldinho said in an official statement. “Now I want to take that energy everywhere - connecting cultures and creating opportunities for artists from anywhere.”
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World Cup album on the horizon
The label’s flagship project is set to be a World Cup-inspired album, designed to capture the global fever of the 2026 tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19. With the tournament expected to draw billions of viewers, the label will use the global event as a springboard to launch its brand. Starting the week of April 6, songwriters and artists will be invited to submit their work for a chance to be featured on the final release. It is a move that mirrors the open-access, joyful nature of Ronaldinho’s own playing style during his peak years at the Camp Nou. Tu Musica will initially focus its efforts on Latin America, capitalizing on the region's massive cultural influence on the modern music scene. However, there are already concrete plans to expand operations into Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
Heavy hitters behind the scenes
While Ronaldinho provides the star power and vision, he is backed by a team of industry veterans to ensure the venture's success. Tu Musica was co-founded by Roni Maltz Bin, CEO of Sua Musica Group; Allan Jesus, CEO of ASJ; and Roberto de Assis, Ronaldinho’s brother and long-time manager who has handled his affairs throughout his illustrious football career.
The partnership brings together significant expertise in distribution, marketing, and talent management. According to an official press release, the legendary Brazilian is taking “another step in his journey beyond [soccer], expanding his presence in the entertainment industry,” by leveraging Sua Musica Group’s infrastructure and the branding power provided by ASJ.
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Legacy from the pitch to the studio
The launch of Tu Musica represents another significant step in Ronaldinho’s journey beyond football. Following a career that saw him win the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the World Cup, the 46-year-old remains one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. This label is designed to leverage that fame, turning his personal passion for music into a scalable business model. For Ronaldinho, it's an opportunity to continue expressing his creative spirit. As the label prepares for its first global release, the football world will be watching to see if the Brazilian legend can find the same success in the charts as he did on the grass.