Brazil legend Ronaldinho to release World Cup-inspired album through new music label

Widely regarded as one of the most creative players to ever lace up a pair of boots, Ronaldinho is now looking to translate that flair into the music business. Headquartered in Miami, Tu Musica aims to bridge the gap between different cultures and markets, providing a professional platform for music creation and global distribution, as reported by Billboard.

The 2002 World Cup winner revealed that this move is a natural progression for him, given his lifelong passion for rhythm and melody. “Music has always been a big part of my life. It’s been with me during the most important moments, on and off the pitch,” Ronaldinho said in an official statement. “Now I want to take that energy everywhere - connecting cultures and creating opportunities for artists from anywhere.”