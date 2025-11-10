Getty
'I hope that in his case it's nothing there' - Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola hopeful USMNT star Tyler Adams avoided injury after head collision
Medical staff cleared Adams to continue
The collision happened during an aerial challenge in the opening minutes, with both players crashing to the ground after the impact. While Smith suffered a visible gash above his left eye with blood streaming down his face and was subsequently substituted by Álex Jiménez in the 10th minute after the club determined he could not continue. Adams, despite appearing briefly dazed, remained on the field and completed the full 90 minutes.
“Adam was worse than Tyler,” Iraola said to reporters after the match. ‘Live, they tell me Tyler is going to continue, Adam is almost impossible, but it was not 100 percent. It has taken some time also to adjust a little bit. But [Adams] has finished the game. So I hope that in his case it's nothing there.”
Smith diagnosed with concussion
Iraola confirmed that Smith had suffered a concussion but was alert and able to recall the incident when assessed after the match.
“Now he looks OK, he's fine and he remembers everything. But in the moment I think it was a very hard knock," Iraola said. “And the doctor straight away, it was bleeding a lot. But it was not about the blood, it was about the concussion and it was obviously the decision to make to sub him.
“And I hope, because now that I've seen him, I've been talking to him, I think it's going to be just this, but we'll have to wait.”
Injury concern
The timing of the incident raises questions about Adams' availability for the upcoming United States men's national team friendlies, with the midfielder scheduled to join Mauricio Pochettino's squad for matches against Paraguay and Uruguay during the November international window. The 26-year-old midfielder has been a consistent presence for Bournemouth this season, starting all 11 Premier League matches as the Cherries currently sit ninth in the table.
Friendlies ahead for USMNT
The USMNT face Paraguay at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on Nov. 15 before taking on Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida three days later.
