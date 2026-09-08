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Ryan Christie hat-trick inspires Bournemouth to dominant Carabao Cup victory as Marco Rose secures first win
Rose secures first Bournemouth victory
Bournemouth claimed their first competitive win under new manager Rose by beating Lincoln City 4-0 in the Carabao Cup third round. A Christie hat-trick and a late Rayan strike headlined a comfortable evening at the Vitality Stadium.
The Championship side started brightly on south-coast soil, but the Premier League hosts soon asserted their authority. The emphatic win successfully booked Bournemouth's place in the fourth round of the competition.
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Christie treble inspires cup progression
Christie was the star of the night at the Vitality Stadium, inspiring his team with a sublime hat-trick. The midfielder opened the scoring after just seven minutes, turning home Ben Gannon-Doak's cross from the left with a cushioned volley.
Christie remained a constant threat and stung the palms of Lincoln goalkeeper Joe Gauci on the stroke of half-time. He doubled his tally after the break by heading in a David Brooks corner. The Scottish international then completed his treble with a cool finish after the visiting defence failed to clear a corner. It was a masterclass in finishing from the Cherries man.
Squad depth shines despite early scare
Rose demonstrated his squad depth by making eight changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Newcastle on Saturday. Debutant goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio started between the posts, while Alvaro Rodriguez made his first start since a summer move from Elche.
Lincoln were briefly gifted a chance to equalise when Di Gregorio fumbled the ball, but Ryley Towler blazed over an unguarded goal. Bournemouth dominated from that point onward, with Bafode Diakite seeing a flicked header tipped away.
Defender James Hill nearly scored a wondergoal early in the second half, but his drive from outside the penalty area slammed the top of the post. Rodriguez also went close with a header shortly before Christie's second.
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Cherries build momentum for fourth round
Lincoln looked thoroughly beaten heading into the closing stages, but the Premier League side were not done. Substitute Rayan rounded off the scoring in injury-time by finishing off a swift counter-attack. Securing a first win under Rose provides a major boost for Bournemouth as they comfortably book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The manager will hope this polished cup victory sets the standard for the rest of the season.
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