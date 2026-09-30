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Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Mathis Albert makes USMNT history as youngest-ever goalscorer in 4-2 Chile thriller to surpass Christian Pulisic's recor
Albert writes his name in history
The USMNT witnessed the dawn of a new era in St. Louis as Albert became the youngest player to ever score for the senior side. During a thrilling 4-2 victory over Chile, the Dortmund winger found the net in stoppage time to seal the result. At just 17 years and 131 days old, he officially moved past Pulisic, who had held the record since scoring against Bolivia in 2016 at the age of 17 years and 253 days. The milestone goal arrived when Albert reacted quickest to a loose ball, firing a shot that rattled off the crossbar and over the line to spark wild celebrations at Energizer Park.
This record-breaking moment is the latest chapter in a meteoric rise for the South Carolina native. Having already made his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund earlier this year, Albert is quickly proving that he can handle the pressure of the international stage. Reflecting on the integration of his younger talents, head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: "They're teenagers, but they are mature enough to compete. To play with 16, 17, 18, 19 year-olds, can be good, or can be trendy... but the important thing is, when we call these kids, we are sure that they are going to perform. It's only a matter of time."
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A back-and-forth thriller in St. Louis
The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions that began with an opening goal from Sebastian Berhalter, who capitalized on a clever dummy from fellow teenager Julian Hall. However, Chile fought back aggressively, with Diego Ulloa and Maximiliano Gutierrez scoring on either side of the halftime break to briefly give the visitors the lead. The USMNT responded almost immediately through Hall, who headed home a cross from Gio Reyna to level the scores at 2-2. The young American squad showed significant resilience against a physical Chilean side that struggled to contain the pace of Pochettino’s refurbished frontline.
The intensity of the game remained high until the final whistle, with the hosts eventually pulling away. Chris Richards restored the American lead with a thumping header from a corner before Albert’s historic late contribution put the game beyond reach. The victory served as a fitting tribute to veteran defender Tim Ream, who was honored with a pre-game ceremony following the confirmation of his international retirement.
Rising star from the Dortmund production line
Albert’s journey to the national team record books follows a familiar path for American supporters. Much like Pulisic and Reyna before him, the winger is honing his craft in Germany. Before making his move to Europe, the South Carolina-native spent time in the LA Galaxy academy, where his technical ability and speed caught the attention of Dortmund scouts. He officially joined the Bundesliga giants in 2024 and has since made rapid progress through their youth ranks, even earning his senior club debut at the tail end of the previous domestic season.
His impact on the international stage has been just as immediate. Having earned praise from Pochettino for his debut against Peru, Albert has now added a clinical edge to his game. His ability to find space in the box and his composure in front of goal suggest that he will be a focal point for the USMNT as they build toward future tournaments. With several other European-based youngsters like Malik Tillman also featuring in the second half, the depth of talent available to the coaching staff appears to be at an all-time high.
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Tempers flare at the final whistle
Despite the celebratory mood surrounding Albert’s record, the match ended in turmoil when late challenges sparked a heated pitch-side confrontation between both teams and coaching staffs. Although frustrated by the South American side's aggressive play, the young Americans stood their ground through the final whistle, revealing an intensity far beyond a typical exhibition match as the USMNT now shifts its focus to upcoming clashes against North American rivals Mexico and Canada.
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