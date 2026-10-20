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FBL-EUR-C1-SABAH-DORTMUNDAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Sabah FK: Serhou Guirassy double secures crucial victory in Baku

Borussia Dortmund
Sabah FK
Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund
Champions League

Serhou Guirassy proved to be the difference maker in Azerbaijan, netting twice to secure a 2-1 victory for Borussia Dortmund. Despite a resilient display from Sabah FK, the Bundesliga giants' clinical edge ultimately told in this Champions League encounter.

Borussia Dortmund navigated a potentially tricky Champions League away day in Baku, securing a 2-1 victory over Sabah FK. The match began in ideal fashion for Niko Kovac’s men when Serhou Guirassy found the net in the 10th minute, expertly converting a chance created by Felix Nmecha. However, the hosts refused to crumble under the pressure of their illustrious opponents. Aden McCarthy capitalised on a delivery from Tymoteusz Puchacz in the 39th minute to restore parity, leaving the contest finely poised at the interval after a half where Dortmund enjoyed superior possession but lacked consistent ruthlessness.

The second half saw the German side re-establish their dominance, with Joey Veerman providing the creative spark for the decisive moment. In the 53rd minute, Veerman’s assist allowed Guirassy to double his tally and reclaim the lead for BVB. Dortmund’s tactical flexibility was on display as they managed 23 total shots and an impressive 3.06 Expected Goals (xG), stifling the Azerbaijani champions for much of the final period. While Sabah remained competitive and forced Gregor Kobel into three saves, Dortmund’s structural integrity and superior individual quality allowed them to see out the win and move to six points in the group stage.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gregor Kobel - 6/10

    The Swiss shot-stopper had a relatively quiet evening but was called into action to make three saves. He could do little about McCarthy's equaliser from close range. His distribution helped BVB maintain 55% possession, but he was rarely tested by a Sabah attack that struggled to convert their 1.13 xG into high-quality chances.

    Waldemar Anton - 7/10

    Operating in a three-man base during build-up, Anton was solid in his defensive duties. He contributed to the team's 44 clearances, helping to neutralise Sabah's infrequent counter-attacks. His positioning was disciplined, ensuring the defensive line remained high enough to compress the pitch.

    Ramy Bensebaini - 6/10

    Bensebaini provided a physical presence on the left side of the defensive unit. While he was substituted in the 71st minute as Kovac looked to refresh the energy levels, he performed his tasks efficiently, though he was occasionally stretched by Sabah's wide rotations before the break.

    Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

    The captain led by example, orchestrating the defensive line and contributing to the team's passing fluidity. He was instrumental in ensuring Dortmund won the majority of their aerial challenges (4 won vs 1 lost) and provided the leadership needed when Sabah pressured late in the game.

    Julian Ryerson - 6/10

    Ryerson offered his typical industry on the flank, providing an outlet in wide areas. He tracked back diligently to prevent Sabah from exploiting the spaces behind Dortmund's advanced wing-backs, though his final ball lacked the precision seen from the central midfielders.

    Daniel Svensson - 6/10

    Svensson played a functional role until his withdrawal in the 77th minute. He helped maintain the team's width and was involved in several of the 23 crosses Dortmund delivered into the box. A tidy performance without being spectacular.

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    Midfield

    Carney Chukwuemeka - 6/10

    Starting in a central role, Chukwuemeka showed flashes of his ball-carrying ability. He helped transition play from the defensive third into the attacking areas before being replaced in the 71st minute as part of a triple substitution to see out the result.

    Joey Veerman - 8/10

    A high-quality performance from the Dutchman. Veerman was the primary playmaker for the winning goal, providing a perfectly weighted assist for Guirassy in the 53rd minute. His vision and ability to bypass the Sabah mid-block were crucial to Dortmund's offensive flow.

    Felix Nmecha - 7/10

    Nmecha set the tone early with a clever assist for the opening goal in the 10th minute. He occupied dangerous pockets of space and was a key link player until he was taken off in the 71st minute to manage his workload.

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    Attack

    Fabio Silva - 6/10

    Silva worked hard in the channels to pull the Sabah defenders out of position, creating space for Guirassy. While he didn't get on the scoresheet himself, his movement was vital to Dortmund's 23-shot haul. He was replaced deep in stoppage time.

    Serhou Guirassy - 9/10

    The undisputed Man of the Match. Guirassy displayed elite predatory instincts, scoring in the 10th minute to settle nerves and again in the 53rd minute to win the game. His clinical finishing was the difference between the two sides, turning high-value chances into goals.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Joane Gadou - 6/10

    Came on in the 71st minute for Bensebaini. He maintained the defensive structure and dealt well with the physical threat of Sabah's late substitutes.

    Jobe Bellingham - 6/10

    Introduced in the 71st minute for Chukwuemeka to provide more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park during the closing stages.

    Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10

    Replaced Nmecha in the 71st minute. His experience was vital in keeping the ball and slowing the tempo when Sabah tried to build momentum for a late equaliser.

    Maximilian Beier - 5/10

    Came on for Svensson in the 77th minute. Had limited opportunities to impact the game as Dortmund focused on game management rather than chasing a third goal.

    Ethan Nwaneri - N/A

    A very late cameo for Fabio Silva in the 91st minute. Not enough time to influence play.

    Niko Kovac - 7/10

    Kovac’s tactical setup allowed Dortmund to dominate the xG battle (3.06 to 1.13). His decision to refresh the midfield and defence with a triple substitution at 71 minutes showed good game awareness, successfully neutralising Sabah's attempts to find a way back into the match.

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