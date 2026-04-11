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Borussia Dortmund fans turn on Nico Schlotterbeck as defender is jeered a day after signing long-term contract due to 'dream club' release clause
Atmosphere turns sour at Signal Iduna Park
The honeymoon period for Schlotterbeck’s new contract lasted less than 24 hours. As the stadium announcer read out the lineups before kick-off against Bayer Leverkusen, sections of the Yellow Wall made their feelings clear with whistles and boos directed at the 26-year-old. The tension persisted throughout the match, with light jeers audible whenever the centre-back touched the ball during Dortmund's possession phases.
The frustration from the stands coincided with a disappointing performance on the pitch for Niko Kovac’s side. A long-range strike from Robert Andrich in the 42nd minute, clocked at a staggering 119.4 km/h, proved to be the difference. While the defeat itself was a blow to Dortmund’s momentum, the fractured relationship between the fans and one of their key defensive pillars became the primary talking point of the afternoon.
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The controversial 'World Cup' release clause
The root of the supporters' anger lies in the specific details of the contract extension. Although the deal officially ties him to the club for another five years, it emerged that the new contract contains a so-called “World Cup clause” - a release clause valued between €50 million and €60m. Crucially, this clause is reportedly active as early as this summer for a select group of elite European clubs, making the long-term extension feel more like a temporary arrangement.
Fans believe the contract extension is a tactical move designed to protect his market value rather than a display of genuine loyalty. Former midfielder Sami Khedira highlighted the difficulty of the situation, saying on DAZN: "If you extend now and then leave three months later, no one likes that - especially not in an emotional environment like Dortmund. That is why they are a bit incensed."
Future uncertainty despite long-term deal
The existence of the exit clause has naturally invited interest from Europe's heavyweights, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. However, a move to the Allianz Arena seems unlikely at this stage. Reports suggest that Bayern's director of sport Max Eberl is apparently not fully convinced of Schlotterbeck's qualities or whether they fit Bayern's standard, particularly after the Bavarian giants extended Dayot Upamecano's contract.
Dortmund now face the challenge of managing a player who is increasingly unpopular with the fanbase. Whether Schlotterbeck remains at the club beyond the summer or triggers his move remains to be seen, but the bridge between the defender and the fans has clearly been scorched.
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Struggles on the pitch for Kovac
Beyond the drama surrounding Schlotterbeck, whose contract extension has yet to win over the BVB faithful, Dortmund struggled to break down a resilient Leverkusen side. The hosts' attack remained toothless, creating only two clear-cut chances: a 17th-minute effort from Svensson and a late strike from Serhou Guirassy that rattled the crossbar in the 83rd minute. Leverkusen, meanwhile, sat deep and waited patiently before striking with clinical precision. It was a performance that highlighted significant offensive deficiencies for Dortmund, whose fans left frustrated by the team's lack of creative spark.
Kovac attempted to change the tide with a triple substitution between the 59th and 65th minutes, but the tactical shifts failed to yield results. Leverkusen, meanwhile, remained disciplined and clinical, securing three vital points that moved them up to fifth place in the Bundesliga table.