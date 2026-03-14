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Borussia Dortmund chief confirms Nico Schlotterbeck contract talks still ongoing amid Real Madrid and Liverpool interest
Ricken remains calm over negotiations
Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Ricken emphasised that the relationship between the club and the player remains strong, despite the lack of an immediate signature. “With Nico, we are still in a good, confidential exchange. That shows mutual appreciation because we are totally clear there. We also have a common set of expectations and we act accordingly,” the 49-year-old executive explained.
While the tone of the discussions is positive, the club are aware that they cannot let the situation drift indefinitely. Schlotterbeck’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027, but BVB officials are pushing for a decision sooner rather than later to allow for squad planning. They hope to avoid entering the final year of his contract, which would significantly weaken their bargaining position should a European heavyweight formalise their interest during the next transfer window.
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The Niko Kovac perspective
The coaching staff are also eager for a resolution, with manager Niko Kovac highlighting the importance of the defender to his tactical setup. However, the boss has been careful not to overstep his boundaries during the negotiation process. “The trainer has nothing to do with it; it's ultimately about the club, and the club stands above everything,” Kovac stated during a recent press conference.
Kovac did admit that a swift conclusion would benefit everyone involved, though he remains patient regarding the timeline. He noted that while there is still time on the clock, he would ideally like to see the matter settled before the market reopens. The manager’s focus remains on the pitch, where Schlotterbeck continues to lead a defence that has helped keep Dortmund in the thick of the Bundesliga title race this season.
The Felix Nmecha factor
Dortmund have already made moves to secure other key components of their spine, recently confirming a long-term contract extension for German midfielder Felix Nmecha until 2030. The club hopes that Nmecha's commitment to the project will serve as a recruitment tool, showing Schlotterbeck and other potential targets that the Westfalenstadion is a place where top players can fulfill their ambitions. Ricken and the board are using these renewals to signal their intent to compete at the highest level.
Despite these positive signals, the sticking point for Schlotterbeck remains the pursuit of silverware. The former Freiburg man is reportedly keen to ensure he is at a club capable of winning major trophies regularly. Dortmund, currently sitting second in the table, must convince him that the gap to the top can be bridged. The departure of other senior figures like Niklas Sule has only increased the urgency for the club to keep their most reliable performers in the building.
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Warding off European giants
The interest from abroad is impossible to ignore, with Real Madrid frequently linked with a move for the left-footed defender. Madrid have long been scouting the German market for defensive reinforcements, and Schlotterbeck fits the profile of a modern, ball-playing centre-back who can lead from the back. Liverpool are also thought to be monitoring the situation as they look to refresh their defensive options under their new coaching regime.
Dortmund find themselves in a familiar position, balancing the desire to keep their best talent with the reality of the transfer market. If no agreement is reached soon, the club may be forced to entertain offers in the summer to ensure they receive an adequate fee.
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