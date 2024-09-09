Republic of Ireland v England - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2Getty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'I find it bonkers' - Gary Lineker gives his verdict on new England boss Lee Carsley amid anthem-singing row

EnglandUEFA Nations League BEngland vs FinlandFinland

Gary Lineker insists the row over Lee Carsley singing the national anthem is "bonkers" and says even he felt uncomfortable doing so.

  • Carsley has been criticised for not singing anthem
  • Represented Republic of Ireland as a player
  • Lineker dismisses controversy surrounding coach
