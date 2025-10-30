Wise, winged, and worldly: BOMA the desert owl soars as the official mascot for FIFA U-17 world cup Qatar 2025

Bora later made his mark in Qatar, guiding Al Sadd SC to victory in the 2004 Amir Cup. His legacy in Qatar’s sporting rise made him the perfect muse for the tournament’s mascot.

“When it comes to discovering young talent, my greatest satisfaction as a coach has always been to promote emerging players – to show them that they must have the right attitude, believe in their dreams, and aim for the national team,” said Bora. “I really like the idea behind the mascot and want to thank everyone who came up with it.”