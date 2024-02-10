Huge blow for Real Madrid as Antonio Rudiger injury is confirmed prior to top-of-the-table clash with Girona

Richard Mills
Antonio-Rudiger(C)GettyImages
Antonio RuedigerReal MadridGironaLaLigaReal Madrid vs Girona

Real Madrid have confirmed Antonio Rudiger has suffered a thigh injury ahead of their crunch top of the table clash with Girona.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rudiger suffers thigh injury
  • Defender set to miss Girona match
  • Madrid have not set a return date

Editors' Picks