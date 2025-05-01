Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Bizarre scenario sees Luka Modric & one other Real Madrid star have their contracts extended by just two weeks following urgent FIFA request

FIFA Club World CupReal MadridL. VazquezL. ModricLaLiga

Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez's contracts end on June 30, 2025, but upon a special request by FIFA, the duo will earn two-week extensions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Modric and Vazquez nearing contract expiry
  • Real Madrid will rely on the duo for the Club World Cup
  • FIFA has asked club to give two-week extensions
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match