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Billionaire former West Ham co-owner David Sullivan files £150 million lawsuit against BBC over sexual misconduct documentary
Legal action against the BBC
According to The Athletic, Sullivan has issued a High Court defamation claim against the BBC over the programme 'Predator: The Billionaire Football Boss'. The documentary featured allegations from seven women regarding Sullivan's conduct during the 1980s and 1990s.
Sullivan has denied any wrongdoing and is seeking £150m in damages. Furthermore, he wants a court order to force the removal of the documentary from BBC platforms and prevent further publication of the allegations, referencing section 13 of the United Kingdom's Defamation Act. The BBC declined to comment on the matter.
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Severe financial and personal impact
Sullivan claims the BBC acted with "reckless indifference to the truth, deliberately choosing to remain wilfully blind" to factors relating to the complaints. Sullivan stated the broadcaster "presented this cluster of seven accounts not as disputed, uncorroborated historical grievances... but as conclusive proof of an unbroken, thirty-year course of criminal sexual exploitation".
He asserts the broadcast caused "immediate and severe commercial alienation, banking disruption, and quantifiable financial destruction to his extensive commercial property, private equity, and corporate investment portfolios", whilst ignoring his medically verified distress.
Stepping back from West Ham
Sullivan stepped down from his West Ham duties following allegations "concerning my personal life", which he vehemently rejected as "factually incorrect". Confirming his resignation as director, the club revealed they were notified of "the impending publication of serious historic allegations".
However, West Ham swiftly clarified that "none of the allegations relate to West Ham United or any of its operations". Echoing the club's stance, Sullivan added that "none of the allegations relate to my more than 30 years in football". He ultimately dismissed the accusations as "sadly inevitable" given his previous business ventures in the adult entertainment industry.
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What is next for Sullivan?
Sullivan still holds a 38.8 per cent stake in West Ham, though reports suggest he is open to selling his shares in the Championship club. The High Court will now determine the outcome of the defamation claim, potentially sparking a lengthy legal battle between Sullivan and the BBC.
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