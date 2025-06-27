Bid rejected! Newcastle fail in ambitious £50m swoop for Premier League striker amid rival Chelsea interest Newcastle Premier League Chelsea J. Pedro Brighton Transfers

Newcastle United have seen a bold £50 million ($68m) offer for Brighton star Joao Pedro rejected, with Chelsea also circling the Brazilian forward. The Magpies are expected to return with an improved bid, but face stiff competition in the market for one of the Premier League’s most versatile and in-demand attackers.