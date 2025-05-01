Harry Kane Kevin De Bruyne Matt Doherty 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

'Better passing range than Kevin De Bruyne!' - Harry Kane picked as best ever team-mate as former Tottenham and Atletico Madrid defender chooses England captain over host of big names

H. KaneBayern MunichK. De BruyneTottenhamWolverhamptonM. DohertyManchester CityPremier League

Wolves defender Matt Doherty has revealed his most talented teammate, choosing from a stellar list of names.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Doherty names Kane as best ever teammate
  • Irishman also played with Son Heung-min and Antoine Griezmann
  • Claims Kane has better passing range than De Bruyne
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱