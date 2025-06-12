GFX Jamal Musiala Florian WirtzGetty/GOAL
Jochen Tittmar

Better than Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala? Bayern Munich midfielder told he is 'blessed by God' as ex-assistant believes teenager has 'more talent than anyone else on the planet'

Bayern MunichF. WirtzEURO U21Germany U21P. WannerJ. Musiala

Former Bayern Munich assistant Hermann Gerland believes the club have another rising star who could reach Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala's level.

  • Bayern youngster praised by German coach
  • Told he should have played more Bayern games
  • As talented as Wirtz and Musiala, Gerland says
