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Sports Nutrition iHerb GOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

The best sports nutrition you need this winter

Don't let the drop in temperature stall your gains.

Food supplements should not replace a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Sports Nutrition at iHerb Shop now

When temperatures drop and daylight disappears, the real work begins. Maintaining peak performance through the winter isn't just about showing up in freezing weather - it’s about giving your body the fuel and recovery support it needs to stay ahead of the game.

The right sports nutrition can keep your muscle recovery on track, your energy high, and your immune system protected against cold-weather downtime. GOAL has rounded up the standout iHerb products designed to keep you performing at your best all season long.

  • Quest Protein Bars iHerb

    Quest Protein Bars

    Winter training requires serious recovery fuel, but heavy snacks can feel like a chore post-session. Quest’s Crispy Cookies & Cream bar hits the sweet spot, delivering a massive 18g of high-quality protein with just 1g of sugar and 3g of net carbs. Plus, it's all wrapped in a light, crispy cereal crunch. It feels like a cheat meal after a freezing workout without throwing your macronutrient targets off track.

    £42.20 at iHerb Shop now



  • California Gold Nutrition Creatine iHerb

    California Gold Nutrition Creatine

    When winter conditions make high-intensity sessions harder on the body, creatine monohydrate remains the undisputed heavy-hitter for performance. This pure, unflavored powder delivers a clinical 5g dose per scoop to boost strength, explosive power, and lean muscle output during gruelling winter sessions. Free from fillers or extra sugars, it mixes seamlessly into your post-workout protein shake or morning hydration drop without altering the taste.

    £16.03 at iHerbShop now


  • Sports Research D3 + K2iHerb

    Sports Research D3 + K2

    Optimal muscle recovery and structural health rely heavily on adequate micronutrient levels. Low winter Vitamin D can compromise bone density and immune function. By combining lichen-derived D3 with chickpea-derived K2, Sports Research offers a clean, 100% plant-based formula designed to support skeletal strength and help you perform at your peak in freezing weather.

    £28.99 at iHerb Shop now



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  • Honey Stinger Mini Energy WafflesiHerb

    Honey Stinger Mini Energy Waffles

    Fueling mid-session during freezing winter workouts requires fast-acting carbohydrates that don't feel heavy or hard to chew. Honey Stinger’s bite-sized organic waffles deliver 18g of easy-to-digest carbs powered by real organic honey, providing an immediate energy lift before halftime or mid-run. Soft-baked and small enough to stash in your training jacket or kit bag, they’re ideal for maintaining high power output when cold weather threatens to sap your stamina.

    £9.30 at iHerb Shop now


  • California Gold Nutrition Vitamin C iHerb

    California Gold Nutrition Vitamin C

    Cold weather and gruelling training loads put extra stress on your immune system. Gold C® packs a potent 1,000 mg dose of USP-grade Vitamin C into a single veggie capsule to keep your body's natural defences firing on all cylinders. Ideal for endurance athletes and gym-goers who can’t afford downtime during peak seasonal blocks, this daily staple helps fight off oxidative stress and keeps you pitch- or gym-ready.

    £5.38 at iHerb Shop now


  • ALLMAX Leak-Proof ShakeriHerb

    ALLMAX Leak-Proof Shaker

    A solid sports nutrition routine is only as good as the hardware you use to mix it. The ALLMAX Leak-Proof Shaker is a kit-bag staple designed to handle heavy-duty post-session protein shakes and intra-workout hydration without messy spills. Featuring a secure screw-on lid, a tight flip-cap seal, and a generous 700 ml (25 oz) capacity with easy-to-read millilitre markings, it delivers smooth, lump-free shakes every time, whether you're at the gym or on the pitch in freezing rain.

    £6.48 at iHerb Shop now


  • NOW Foods Ultra Omega-3 Fish OiliHerb

    NOW Foods Ultra Omega-3 Fish Oil

    Maintaining high training loads in winter relies on proactive recovery. High-dose EPA and DHA play a crucial role in lowering systemic inflammation, supporting cardiovascular endurance, and maintaining cognitive sharpness during demanding pitch or gym sessions. Clean, potent, and gentle on the stomach, it’s an ideal core supplement for any athletic stack.

    £17.49 at iHerb Shop now


  • Doctor's Best Magnesium Lysinate GlycinateiHerb

    Doctor's Best Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate

    Hard winter training sessions and freezing night fixtures mean nothing if your recovery and sleep suffer. Doctor’s Best uses 100% chelated magnesium lysinate glycinate powered by TRAACS® technology - delivering up to six times better absorption than standard magnesium oxide without GI distress. Crucial for muscle relaxation, cramp prevention, and nervous system recovery, taking this before bed helps restore fatigue levels so you wake up ready for the next session.

    £12.11 at iHerb Shop now


  • California Gold Nutrition CollagenUPiHerb

    California Gold Nutrition CollagenUP

    Cold pitch surfaces, firm turf, and relentless winter training blocks place enormous strain on an athlete’s joints, tendons, and connective tissues. CollagenUP combines 5g of hydrolysed marine collagen peptides (Types I & III) with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C to accelerate soft-tissue repair and optimise joint mobility. Hydrolysed into low-molecular-weight peptides for rapid absorption, this unflavoured powder mixes seamlessly into your morning coffee or post-session protein shake to keep your movement clean and injury-free.

    £16.07 at iHerb Shop now


  • PB2 Foods Powdered Peanut ButteriHerb

    PB2 Foods Powdered Peanut Butter

    If you want the real taste and protein hit of peanut butter in your post-workout shake without the excessive fat and calorie overload, PB2 is an absolute game-changer. By slow-roasting peanuts and pressing out 90% of the fat, this powdered staple delivers 6g of plant protein and just 60 calories per serving. It blends effortlessly into morning oats, whey protein shakes, or yoghurt bowls, giving you macro-friendly flavor to power through your winter training blocks.

    £5.61 at iHerb Shop now