Former Tottenham Hotspur star and pundit Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Chelsea's Cole Palmer is 'levels above' Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below 'Palmer and Yamal levels above Saka' - O'Hara

Former midfielder claims Saka 'isn't world class'

Says Palmer is the 'best player in the world' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below