'Best player in the world'- England fans RAVE over Cole Palmer after Chelsea star scores 'Ballon d'Or worthy' goal to level Euro 2024 final against Spain moments after coming on
Cole Palmer sent England fans into a frenzy when he lashed home a stunning goal to equalise against Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
- Palmer came off the bench in second half
- Smashed in the equaliser shortly afterwards
- Fans went crazy for his excellent goal