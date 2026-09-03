Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Top 10 2026-27 kitsGOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

Top 10 best home 2026-27 kits and where to buy them

SHOPPING
KITS

Ranking the sharpest kits for the new season.

Best Design
AS Roma 2nd kit 2026/27

Roma I Away kit

  • Elegant off-white base 
  • Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
  • Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
From£85.00
Best Colourway
Porto 26-27 away kit

Porto I Away kit

  • Features a deep purple base with soft cream detailing
  • Subtle tonal striping integrated into the fabric 
  • Design reflects journey of Port from the Douro Valley to global stage
From$104.99
Best Home
Liverpool 2026/27 home kit 2

Liverpool I Home kit

  • Inspired by classic adidas 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
  • Dynamic geometric pattern on deep red base 
  • Visual language of the late-80s original 
From£85.00
Best Away
Manchester Utd 26-27 away kit

Manchester United I Away kit

  • Built on a bold royal blue base
  • Tonal stripe graphic running throughout the fabric
  • Red and white detailing frames the look across the V-neck collar 
From£85
Best Third
AS Monaco third kit 26-27.

AS Monaco I Third kit

  • Evoking the fresh vibes of a Monegasque summer
  • Mint stripes nod to the lounging mats found at Monaco’s pools and beaches
  • Nine arches of the Stade Louis-II adorn the back neck
From£90
Best Clean Look
Chelsea 26-27 away kit

Chelsea I Away kit

  • First black away shirt since 2016-17 League title win
  • Designed around an 'Unleash The Lion' concept
  • Features vibrant Midwest Gold accents

From$100.00
Best Design
AS Roma 2nd kit 2026/27

Roma I Away kit

  • Elegant off-white base 
  • Horizontal yellow-and-red chest band
  • Retro aesthetics inspired by Roman virtue of Pietas
From£85.00

A new football season brings clean slates, big promises, and most importantly, fresh drip. For the 2026-27 campaign, sportswear giants have raided the archives, striking a balance between late-80s nostalgia and modern pitch precision.

Football kit culture has long moved past matchdays; today's home shirts are as much about streetwear credentials as they are about 90-minute dominance.

Top 2026-27 kit releasesRead more

From timeless, minimalist classics to bold, debate-sparking geometric reworks, a club's home kit remains the ultimate badge of honour. GOAL rounds up the absolute best home strips dropping across Europe and beyond this season.

  • Liverpool 26/27 home kitadidas

    Liverpool

    adidas didn’t just mark their high-profile reunion with Liverpool - they made a statement. Leaning straight into the glory days of 1989–91, this isn’t just a jersey: it’s a cultural flex. The deep red backdrop combined with that subtle geometric vintage weave screams luxury street style while keeping Anfield's heritage untouched. It’s an instant sellout candidate and an absolute masterclass in brand storytelling.

    AC Milan kits at PUMAShop now




  • Barcelona 2026-27 home kit Nike

    Barcelona

    Nike took a massive risk by using the architectural layout of the renovated Spotify Camp Nou as design inspiration, and it paid off. The structural geometry woven directly into the classic Blaugrana stripes gives this shirt insane texture and visual depth. It feels tailored, modern, and undeniably high-fashion. It's the exact kind of kit that dominates pitch-side style guides and TikTok fit checks all year long.

    Barcelona kits at Nike Shop now



  • AC Milan home kit PUMA

    AC Milan

    PUMA stripped away the gimmicks, stopped overthinking the template, and gave Rossoneri fans what they actually wanted: pure Italian royalty. The bold, unapologetic red-and-black stripes paired with stark white trim are timeless. Throw in the wax-seal crest graphic on the nape of the neck, and you have a home kit that transitions effortlessly from the San Siro pitch to a fashion week runway.

    AC Milan kits at PUMAShop now



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Aston Villa home kit 2026-27adidas

    Aston Villa

    In a sea of over-designed releases, Villa’s 60s-inspired minimalist reset is a total breath of fresh air. Dropping secondary colours for a rich, pure claret body paired with sky-blue sleeves, adidas nailed the tailored aesthetic. The subtle faux-placket collar delivers a sharp, heritage look that proves you don’t need loud graphics to make the best-dressed list.

    Aston Villa kits at adidas Shop now



  • London City Lionesses 2026-27 home kitNike

    London City Lionesses

    Nike completely understood the assignment here. By shunning standard templates for a hand-carved lino-print diamond pattern and embedding London's Rosebay Willowherb flower, this isn't just a sports shirt - it’s an art piece. The bold "Hyperturq" colourway makes it one of the most exciting, culturally relevant drops in women’s football. You're going to see this all over festival grounds and city streets.

  • Venezia home 2026-27 kitNOCTA

    Venezia

    Venezia and Drake’s NOCTA line continues to rewrite the rules of football merchandise. Set against a sleek, matte-black base with subtle jacquard striping, the split green-and-orange chest band and retro cream branding make this a grail-status release. It’s less of a football shirt and more of a luxury fashion piece that happens to feature a club crest.

    Venezia 2026-27 kits Shop now


  • Orlando Pirates 2026-27 home kit adidas

    Orlando Pirates

    Orlando Pirates and adidas consistently drop some of the cleanest kits in world football, and this year’s instalment is no exception. Blending raw, industrial aesthetics with metallic luxury, the tonal dark-grey chevrons contrast sharply against metallic gold details. It’s bold, intimidating, and easily one of the most stylish drops of the entire 2026-27 cycle.


  • Augsburg 2026-27 home kit Mizuno

    Augsburg

    Mizuno silently keeps churning out absolute gold, and Augsburg’s new home strip is the ultimate "if you know, you know" shirt. Built on an off-white cream base with an intricate tonal marble texture celebrating the city’s Roman roots, it oozes subtle elegance. It’s sophisticated, low-key, and guaranteed to earn nod-of-approval respect from true kit connoisseurs.


  • Atalanta 26-27 home kit New Balance

    Atalanta

    New Balance took over the reins for the Nerazzurri and immediately delivered a hit. Sharp, narrow black and blue vertical stripes bring a razor-sharp silhouette, while refined gold accents elevate the whole shirt. It hits that elusive sweet spot between intense matchday identity and refined, wearable style.

    Atalanta kits at New Balance Shop now



  • Hearts 2026-27 home kitHummel

    Hearts

    Hearts double down on local pride with a deep maroon jersey that feels tailor-made for the fans. The subtle checkerboard jacquard pattern, inspired by the iconic Heart of Midlothian mosaic on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, gives the fabric incredible depth under stadium lights. Finished with bright white cuffs and a clean vintage V-neck, it's pure, unpretentious football tradition done right.

    Hearts 2026-27 kits Shop now