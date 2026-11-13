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Early Black Friday deals 2026 GOAL / various
Renuka Odedra

Best Early Black Friday football deals 2026: Massive savings on Boots, Kits, and Gear

Black Friday

Boots, kits, or new training gear? ⚽️💰

Black Friday may officially land on November 27 this year, but the whistle has already blown on the early sales. If you are looking to upgrade your Sunday League boots, grab a 2026-27 replica shirt for less, or get your Christmas shopping sorted early, November is officially the best time of the year to strike.

Major brands like Nike, adidas, and FORZA, along with retailers like Pro: Direct Soccer, have already kicked off their warm-up sales.

To save you from endlessly scrolling through chaotic clearance pages, we’ve rounded up the very best early Black Friday football deals available right now.

  • Christmas football boots 2026GOAL / various

    Boots

    Black Friday may officially land on November 27 this year, but the whistle has already blown on the early sales. If you are looking to upgrade your Sunday League boots, grab a 2026/27 replica shirt for less, or get your Christmas shopping sorted early, November is officially the best time of the year to strike.

    Major brands like Nike, adidas, and FORZA, along with retailers like Pro: Direct Soccer, have already kicked off their warm-up sales.

    To save you from endlessly scrolling through chaotic clearance pages, we’ve rounded up the very best early Black Friday football deals available in the UK right now.

    Nike Early Black Friday deals Shop now
    Pro: Direct Early Black Friday deals Shop now
    FORZA Early Black Friday dealsShop now
  • England home kitNike

    Replica Club Shirts & Kits

    Kit prices have skyrocketed in recent years, making Black Friday essential for fans looking to represent their club.

    Nike’s early Black Friday sale has already dropped prices by up to 30% on top, the 2025/26 and 2026/27 kits. Highlights include the Chelsea 25/26 Away Shirt dropping to £39.99 and heavy discounts on the England 2024/25 Stadium Home kits. Over at JD Sports, massive price drops have hit international staples, including the heavily hyped trainers.

    Nike Early Black Friday deals Shop now
    JD Sports Early Black Friday deals Shop now
  • Forza Black Friday 15% dealsForza

    Essential Training Gear

    Tech and boots are great, but nothing beats getting out on the grass. If you are a coach planning winter sessions or a parent looking for the ultimate Christmas gift for a football-obsessed kid, FORZA has launched a massive Warm-Up sale offering an extra 15% off site-wide.

    • FORZA 6 x 4 Football Goal Post: Currently down from £69.99 to just £33.99. This weatherproof uPVC garden goal requires absolutely no tools to set up and comes with all the pegs and clips you need to start playing immediately.
    • FORZA RapidFire Wave Rebound Board: Dropped to £50.99. If you want to sharpen your first touch, this 4-in-1 reversible rebounder fires the ball back with match-like unpredictability, making it essential for solo training.
    FORZA gear Shop now

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  • EAFC 27 EA

    Tech & EA Sports FC 27

    Finally, for the digital ballers, Black Friday is the undisputed best time to upgrade your virtual matchday.

    If you are looking to bolster your Ultimate Team, digital storefronts are running early promotions on EA FC 27 Points, with noticeable discounts on the 5,900 and 12,000 point bundles. Furthermore, if you are looking to upgrade your hardware, the new PlayStation 5 Pro is finally seeing steady stock levels across Argos and Amazon UK, bundled alongside the PlayStation Store’s massive early Black Friday software sale.

    EA FC 27 at Amazon Shop now
    EA FC 27 at LoadedShop now
    Playstation 5 Pro at Amazon Shop now