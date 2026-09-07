'One more option' - Wolves complete signing of former Chelsea and Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore

Wolverhampton have moved to significantly strengthen their attacking options with the capture of Burkina Faso international Traore. The 31-year-old winger has signed a one-year deal at Molineux, marking his return to English football following a stint with Sunderland, which came after a second spell at Dutch giants Ajax. Traore brings a wealth of top-level experience to the Championship, having previously represented some of the most prominent clubs across Europe during his decade-long professional career.

The move represents a strategic addition for Wolves, who are looking to add depth and proven quality to their front line. Traore is well-acquainted with the West Midlands, having spent four seasons at Aston Villa, where he made over 62 appearances and scored 10 goals.