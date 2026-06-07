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Bernardo Silva would fit into any team! Roberto Martinez talks up Barcelona move as Portugal boss talks up Man City legend's 'football intelligence'
Roberto Martinez backs Silva's adaptability
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has expressed absolute confidence that Silva would be a perfect addition to the Barcelona squad. Following Portugal's 2-1 friendly victory over Chile on Saturday, the Spanish tactician was asked about the potential transfer and the veteran's suitability for Hansi Flick's new project at the Camp Nou.
Martinez was effusive in his praise for the 31-year-old, stating: "I think Bernardo Silva is such a spectacular player that he fits into every dressing room in world football. I don't think a player like that appears out of nowhere, but he's a player who can adapt to any system and any style, and improve what's around him."
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The intelligence behind the player
While Silva is often lauded for his tireless work rate and technical proficiency, Martinez chose to highlight the mental aspect of his game. The Portugal boss believes that it is Silva's tactical flexibility and awareness that sets him apart from other creative midfielders available on the market, noting that he can dictate games from multiple positions.
“It’s not the position, it’s the football intelligence he has, and then the technical level that allows him to dominate all the actions in which he participates. I have no doubt that he would fit in at Barca,” Martinez added.
Silva keeps his options open
Despite the intense speculation, the City luminary is being cautious about his next move. Having decided not to renew his deal at the Etihad, Silva is a man in high demand. While Barcelona remains a romantic destination for the midfielder, he is also weighing up a significant offer from Atletico Madrid, who are reportedly pushing hard to secure his signature.
The player himself admitted that his future remains undecided during a recent media appearance. "Barca is an option I have, but I haven't made a decision yet. In the end, I'm going to try to find a team where I'm wanted, where I feel truly wanted. That's very important, and you'll know the day I make my decision," Bernardo Silva explained.
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Focus shifts to the final warm-up
While the transfer talk intensifies, Silva remains professional on the pitch as Portugal prepares for the World Cup. He featured in the first half of the win against Chile, demonstrating the technical mastery and leadership that Martinez believes can elevate any locker room in the world.
Portugal now turn their attention to their final warm-up fixture. They are scheduled to face Nigeria on Wednesday in what will be the ultimate dress rehearsal before the squad flies out to the United States. The Selecao face a rigorous schedule once the tournament begins, with their Group Stage campaign set to open on June 17. They will kick off their quest for global glory against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Houston.