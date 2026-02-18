Benched, hooked and a World Cup spot at serious risk: Eberechi Eze faces huge week in fight to avoid 'transfer flop' status at Arsenal

Across the four Premier League games which followed the mauling of Spurs, something changed between Eze, Arteta and Arsenal. He was hauled off with the Gunners drawing 1-1 at 10-man Chelsea and came off the bench in a 2-0 win at home to Brentford before alarm bells started to ring.

Eze was criticised for his defensive work-rate in Arsenal's last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, losing the run of Matty Cash for the hosts' first goal of the game. As such, the England international was withdrawn at half-time. He managed to keep his starting spot against rock-bottom Wolves the following week, but in a game Arsenal eventually won 2-1 thanks to two own goals, Eze was hooked before the hour mark and was an unused substitute for the next four Premier League games.

Towards the end of this barren run, Arteta came out to explain why Eze had disappeared from the picture having been a constant presence in the line up beforehand.

"I look at the stats and when was the last time that somebody scored a hat-trick in a north London derby? Many, many, many years ago. So that tells you about the difficulty, but it's not a coincidence," he began. "After international duty, he had two days off, and he said, 'no, I want to train the next day, I want to practice.' He was asking me questions about his positioning, about his pacing, about this. When a player has that talent, has a brain, and he has that willingness to be better and to make an impact in the team, these things happen.

"I speak to every player. The players always need to understand and the manager needs to understand how each one is feeling. Assess games, assess the emotional state. Ebs has played more games, more minutes than ever at this time. He's played I think 22 out of 28 games or something like this. He's never played that much football, so we're on a good track."

Arteta is an excellent orator and he managed to calm some nerves in the Arsenal fanbase over Eze's reduced role even in an injury crisis, but there remained sceptics over this spin, particularly given how little the 27-year-old has played since.