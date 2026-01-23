Ben White gets investing! Arsenal defender joins 'luxury' business amid struggle for game time in day job

While his primary focus remains on helping Arsenal secure the Premier League title, White has officially entered the business world as the latest high-profile investor in OUNO. The London-based company, which specialises in executive chauffeur services and luxury travel solutions, announced the deal earlier this week, marking a significant step for the defender outside of football.

The company, founded just three years ago by entrepreneur Bobby Drewett, has grown rapidly in the luxury sector. White has invested alongside his agent, Alexander Levack, suggesting a strategic move to diversify his interests as he approaches the peak years of his playing career. While the exact nature of White’s day-to-day involvement remains unclear, his financial backing is seen as a major coup for the young firm.

Founder Drewett took to LinkedIn to express his delight at securing the support of the Premier League star. “Starting the year strong,” Drewett wrote. “I’m excited to welcome Ben White, Arsenal Football Club & England star, as the latest investor in OUNO, alongside his agent Alexander Levack. We’ve been speaking about OUNO for a while now, so it’s brilliant to finally have both Ben and Alex officially on board.”