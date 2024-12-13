Is Ben White's England exile over? Thomas Tuchel to hold talks with Arsenal star over Three Lions snub as new coach opens way back for outcasts Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho
England boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will hold talks with Arsenal defender Ben White over a potential return to the Three Lions squad.
- White self-exiled from England duty
- Had issues with Southgate's staff
- Tuchel will hold talks over a return