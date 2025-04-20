'Belief has gone out the dressing room!' - Roy Keane admits ex-Man Utd team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy has 'big problems' as Leicester slide towards feeble relegation
Ruud van Nistelrooy's former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane claims the "belief has gone" at Leicester as they slide towards relegation.
- Leicester face Liverpool this weekend
- On verge of falling back into Championship
- Have taken just 18 points this season