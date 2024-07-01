Belgium player ratings vs France: Has anyone seen Romelu Lukaku?! Striker goes missing again while Kevin De Bruyne neutered by new formation as Red Devils exit Euro 2024

Jan Vertonghen's unfortunate own goal proved the difference in Dusseldorf as Domenico Tedesco's side suffered another disappointing tournament exit

Belgium were eliminated from Euro 2024 in heart-breaking fashion as Jan Vertonghen's attempt to block Randal Kolo Muani's late strike instead led to the ball deflecting into his own goal as France eventually ran out 1-0 winners in Dusseldorf.

Domenico Tedesco's decision to switch to a 4-4-2 formation for the last-16 clash allowed the Red Devils to be more defensively sound, and they limited Les Bleus' opportunities on goal in the first half. However, Belgium struggled to launch attacks of their own as Romelu Lukaku struggled to get the better of William Saliba up front.

The game opened up slightly in the second half, as Aurelien Tchouameni tested Koen Casteels from range and Kylian Mbappe fired over on two occasions, while Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne stung the palms of Mike Maignan at the other end.

However, it was Vertonghen's own goal that eventually settled matters, as Belgium again exited a major tournament at a far earlier stage than they would have expected when they arrived in Germany.

