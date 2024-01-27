Another VAR disaster! Belgian Pro League clash between Anderlecht v Genk to be replayed after penalty error

Jack McRae
Anderlecht GenkGetty
AnderlechtGenkAnderlecht vs GenkFirst Division A

Anderlecht and Genk are set to replay their fixture after a disciplinary board found Genk's winner should have been chalked off for encroachment.

  • Game set to be replayed after VAR error
  • Sets new precedent in Belgium
  • Liverpool had asked for replay of game with Spurs

