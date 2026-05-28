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'Have to be realistic' - Wayne Rooney plays down Man Utd's chances of a title tilt in Michael Carrick's first full season
Carrick's immediate impact at Old Trafford
United underwent a massive transformation following the arrival of Carrick in January. The former midfielder steered the Red Devils to a third-place finish, securing 39 points during his tenure - more than any other top-flight club in that period. This resurgence earned Carrick a two-year contract as the permanent successor to Ruben Amorim and guaranteed a return to the Champions League.
Rooney, speaking to talkSPORT, acknowledged the shift in atmosphere at the club. "I think where Man United have been over the last few years has been very difficult for the fans to find some happiness in it," Rooney said. "But I think since Michael went in, I think there’s hope and belief again within the Man United fans. To finish third, I think all of the signings done quite well. And now back in the Champions League, and hopefully they go and sign a few players who can help them try and go the next step."
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Tempering title expectations
Despite the optimism surrounding Old Trafford and reports of a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson being close, Rooney is preaching patience. The 40-year-old remains cautious about the speed of United's progression into genuine title contenders against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.
Rooney explained: "Well, I think the expectations, I spoke to him (Carrick) last week, will be to try and win everything they go in, but then you have to be realistic as well. I think, can you progress again from where you’ve been? So I think if United finish in the top four next season and maybe have a challenge and win, you know, maybe FA Cup and try and do well in the Champions League, I think, again, that’s progression."
The definition of success
For Rooney, the priority is sustained improvement rather than an immediate return to the summit of English football, with Manchester United having not won the Premier League title since 2013. He believes that while the hunger for silverware is inherent at a club of United's stature, the quality of the competition makes a league or European double an uphill battle in the short term.
"We all want them to win the league, but you have to be realistic and say, are they going to win the league? Are they going to win the Champions League? I think it’s going to be very difficult, but trying to get an improvement," the Red Devils legend added, before emphasising that seeing the benefits of having "a very good coach in" is the most important factor for the upcoming season.
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Michael Owen offers a different view
Not everyone shares Rooney's conservative outlook. Former United striker Michael Owen has placed the Red Devils among the heavyweights capable of dethroning the current frontrunners. Owen believes the momentum generated at the end of this campaign suggests United are ready to compete at the very top immediately.
"I think a challenge next season is only going to come from Manchester," Owen told Metro. "I think Man City will be strong, even if Pep leaves, they ran Arsenal very close this season and have a good group of young players who have shown will be in a title race next season and with two domestic cups, they will come back stronger. And it’s been a while but Manchester United can be a title contender under Michael Carrick. You look at their form since he arrived and it’s definitely one of a title contender."