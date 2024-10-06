Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt Omar Marmoush Harry Kane OliseGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Bayern Munich stunned as Omar Marmoush steals stoppage-time draw for Eintracht Frankfurt to cancel out Michael Olise brilliance - with Harry Kane injury compounding Vincent Kompany's misery

Bayern MunichEintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern MunichEintracht FrankfurtBundesligaH. KaneM. OliseV. Kompany

The Bundesliga giants dropped two valuable points at The Waldstadion on Sunday after a remarkable late show from the hosts

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bayern draw 3-3 with Frankfurt
  • Marmoush stars for the home side
  • Kane put in poor display before injury
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below